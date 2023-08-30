FRANCES S. DENNIS

 Skip to content

Dec. 18, 1946 – Aug. 18, 2023

Frances “Luci” S. Dennis, a former resident of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at the age of 76.

Funeral Services were held on Friday, Aug. 25, beginning at 2 p.m. at Ebenezer East Baptist Church with Richard Crawford officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.  The family received friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. until service time.  Burial followed in Ebenezer East Baptist Church Cemetery.

Luci was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen G. Dennis; and parents, Donald and Frances Sterling.

She is survived by her children, Marcus Wayne Sterling, John Christopher Skelton, and Lori Angelique Thomas; grandchildren, Zachary Sumpter and Johnathan Matthew Sterling; and special friends, Sandra Gunnells, Richard Crawford, Ann Daliberti, Myra Stinback and Mary Brown, along with numerous other family members and friends.

