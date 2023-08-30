Nov. 13, 1947 – Aug. 19, 2023

Mr. Jimmy Duke, 75, a resident of Elba, died at Opp Health and Rehab on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. A private service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Duke was preceded in death by his children, Hope Cobb and Jimmy Lee “Leebo” Duke; parents, Crandle and Pauline Duke; and a brother, Buster Duke.

He is survived by his daughter, Pauline Ingram; grandchildren, Nicholas Roberson, Kristen Ingram, Tori Skipper and Brandon Duke; nephews, Keith Duke and Greg Duke; and numerous other relatives.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com