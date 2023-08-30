Nov. 9, 1933 – Aug. 16, 2023

Mrs. Marion Arline Matthews, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Greenville at Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama.

A Memorial Service was held on Saturday, Aug. 26, beginning at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Herbert Brown officiating.

Mrs. Matthews was born in Range and grew up in Evergreen. She was a resident of Butler County for nearly 40 years and a member of Southside Baptist Church. She retired from the State of Alabama Department of Human Resources after 18 years of services. Prior to employment with the state, she worked as secretary at Marion Military Institute in Marion, Alabama.

Mrs. Matthews was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Bryan (CB) Matthews; her parents, Holly Wesley and Mina Stacey Bartlett; and siblings Robert Wesley Bartlett Sr, Lillian Bartlett McGraw and William Dudley Bartlett.

She is survived by her four children, Thomas Matthews of Georgiana, Debra Snow of Elijay, Ga., Richard Matthews of Montgomery, and Kathryn McCurdy of Alexandria, La.; six grandchildren, Blain and Shain Matthews, Clint and Jake Snow, and Sara and Daniel McCurdy; and six great-grandchildren.

