Panthers fall to W.S. Neal

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Georgiana Panthers opened their football season against the blue and gold W.S. Neal Eagles this past Friday and were handed a loss by a score of 22-12.

In the first quarter, both teams kept each other fairly well in check. In the second though, the Eagles managed to find the end zone for six points and added a two point conversion to make the score 8-0.

In the third quarter, the Eagles found the end zone within a minute and a half of kickoff and added another two point conversion to make the game 14-0.

The Panthers kept fighting through the third quarter when quarterback Jacobie Morgan called his own number and scored on a nine yard run. The point after attempt was blocked, leaving the score 14-6.

The Eagles fired right back down the field and score another touchdown at the close of the third quarter. With a successful two point conversion, the score was 22-6.

At the opening of the fourth quarter, the Panthers scored their final touchdown on a Morgan to Fred Curry pass for 25 yards. The two point conversion failed and the game would end 22-12.

The leading rusher for the Panthers was Jacquese Abner who gained 80 yards on 11 carries.

On defense, Marques Payton led the Panthers with four tackles.

The Panthers next face the McKenzie Tigers, their in-county rival, this Friday at home in a game called ‘The Battle of Eight Mile.’