Eagles fall to Gators

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles two win streak came to an end this past Friday as they took on Alabama Independent School 3A power house Glenwood School Gators and lost 35-7.

Both teams’ defenses played well through the first half. The Eagles managed to keep the Gators in check and allow seven points in the first and second leaving the score at 14-0.

However, in the third quarter, the Gators came out roaring and scored 21 points.

The Eagles only points came with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter on Parker McNeal to Dain Winters pass for 66 yards. Alan Alvarez knocked the point after attempt through to make the score 35-7.

The Gators had 472 yards of total offense as compared to the Eagles 167. They also had 23 first downs compared to the Eagles seven.

For rushing, the Gators had 311 yards to the Eagles 56. In passing, the Gators had 161 versus the Eagles 111.

McNeal led the Eagles defense with six tackles while Jon Nolan Lawrence added four.

The Eagles now turn their attention this Friday to the gold and gray Autauga Academy Generals for an area matchup.

The Generals or 3-0 on the season having beat Abbeville Christian 49-16, Edgewood Academy 33-7, and Bessemer Academy 28-5.