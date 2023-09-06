Tigers edged by Park Crossing

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville High School Tigers lost a heartbreaker to Park Crossing this past Saturday by a score of 6-0 in Alabama High School Athletic Association play.

It was a game of back and forth through four scoreless quarters. In overtime, Park Crossing scored first on a 5-yard pass. The two point conversion failed though.

On its possession, Greenville couldn’t convert for a touchdown over several tries. They fought through several penalties and seemed to make a touchdown but the referees said the Tigers were short of the end zone.

Offensively both teams were fairly even in total yards. GHS had 163 while Park Crossing had 169.

Thirteen penalties against the Tigers for 119 yards also hurt their chances.

Ty Phillips was the leading rusher for the Tigers gaining 48 yards on 17 attempts.

Defensively, the Tigers played hard and except the lone touchdown given up, kept their team in the game.

Camone Williams and Kaldarus Williams had seven tackles apiece while Landon McLain added five.

The Tigers will host region opponent blue and orange Trojans of Charles Henderson this Friday.

The Trojans suffered a loss against Mary Montgomery 19-7 this past Friday.

If the Tigers keep penalties to a minimum, their defense should make a win possible.