City FREST DRAWS LARGE CROWD

Greenville’s 9th annual City Fest was another success this past Saturday, Sept. 9. A large crowd of attendees gathered to enjoy good food, music, games, comradery, and shop at the many vendors also in attendance. Vendors included local and area businesses which provide services, food, sweet treats, crafts, and a sundry of other items. Tracy Salter, Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, said of the event, “Another wonderful Camellia City Fest is the book. A huge thank you to each and every person that helped make this year’s event a huge success, from the City of Greenville, Greenville Police Department, Chamber Ambassadors, board members, sponsors, volunteers, vendors, those on the scene and behind the scene, and everyone in between that helped make Camellia City Fest a success. It truly takes a village and the growth of this event is proof that we’ve got an awesome group of folks in the Camellia City.” (Bruce Branum | The Standard)