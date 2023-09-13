Eagles defeat Generals

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles notched another win this past Friday against the Autauga Academy Generals, 34-20.

It was a big victory for the Eagles as Autauga was ranked sixth by the Alabama Sports Writers Association before the game.

Fort Dale now stands at 3-1 in Alabama Independent School Association play and are 1-1 for area games.

The Eagles were first on the scoreboard when Joseph Ealum scored on a 6-yard run late in the first quarter.

The Generals quickly followed with touchdown run and at the end of the first, the game was tied 7-7.

In the second quarter, Eagle quarterback Ethan Alford called his own number twice and scored two touchdowns on runs of seven and 47 yards.

Autauga managed to score in between Fort Dale’s touchdowns to leave the score at 21-14 at the close of the first half.

Beginning the second half, Parker McNeal took over quarterback duties for the Eagles.

They managed to score twice. One came from a 6-yard carry by Ealum and the other came from a 65-yard run by Alan Alvarez.

The Generals answered with a score between Eagle touchdowns but the point after attempt was blocked by Eagle Asher Young. Both teams were scoreless in the fourth.

Offensive leaders for the Eagles were Alford who ran for 170 yards on 10 carries and Ealum who carried the ball 18 times for 132 yards.

Defensive leaders for Fort Dale were Alvarez and Owen McNeal who both had five tackles.

The Eagles now face the 1-2 cardinal and gold Morgan Academy Senators in another AAA area matchup.