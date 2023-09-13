JENNIFER ANN FOX POUNCY

Aug. 19, 1968 – Aug. 30. 2023

Jennifer Ann Fox Pouncey, 55, a resident of Honoraville, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 in her beloved home. Funeral services for Jennifer were held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Salem Church of Christ with Brother Larry Brady and Brother Steven Foster officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Turners Funeral Home of Luverne directing. The family received friends at the church on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Jennifer brought the fun where she went! She was by far the liveliest person you could ever be fortunate to meet as she was simply brimming with vitality and a zest for life that can be such a rare quality these days. She had such an infectious laugh that you could easily find her anywhere she was, because it was guaranteed that, no matter where she was or what she was doing, she had found someone to talk to…and if she was talking, she was laughing! Jennifer had more charm than anyone should really have a right to, but it made her so very easy to love. Whether it was with her family, her church family, friends, customers she served at work, or vendors she dealt with, she was everyone’s favorite person. She had such an easy way about her that it was readily apparent that simply being happy and kind to everyone was an effortless trait for her. She especially had a gift for putting anyone she encountered at ease so that she could uplift them and make them just feel better for the rest of the day. It’s extremely rare that a person can leave nothing but happiness and love wherever they go, but she was most definitely a blessing in every life she touched.

Now, as happy and kind as Jennifer was, that didn’t mean she was anyone’s pushover. She had enough sass in her to rival any Golden Girl, but honestly it just endeared her more to those who loved her. She was always ready with a quip or a smile, and her phenomenal sense of humor was as infectious as her laugh. Her generosity also knew no bounds, as she was famous for the number of kids’ meals she bought for the children who came through her line at Subway during her many years there. Her customers absolutely adored her as well, as she always went above and beyond in regards to customer service, including being able to easily remember what her regulars typically ordered. It’s easy to see why she was always a favorite and earned a loyal crowd of regulars. In a world sorely lacking in not only kindness, but also good customer service, she was a shining example of what we should all aspire to be.

In her free time, Jennifer loved spending time cutting her grass or going for rides with her cherished husband on his motorcycle. She was fortunate to find the love of her life at only 22 years old, and she would proudly tell anyone that Mathew was “her man”! She radiated her deep pride in and love of her family. There was no one she’d rather spend time with than them, and you were guaranteed some good entertainment when she and her sisters, Sylvia and Donna, got together. They were such a hoot that they had a long-standing tradition of taking a “See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Speak No Evil” picture together, and you get one guess which one Jennifer portrayed in every single picture! She also took incredible joy in hosting family gatherings and threw herself into learning how to prepare great feasts for them. They’ll swear no one will ever make better fried chicken or pound cake than she did, but she made this peanut butter and chocolate pie that would melt in your mouth.

Of course, when she mentioned family, her beloved canine companion, Izzy, was always included. She also had a great love of an eclectic variety of music; just as long as it was something she could dance to, she was happy. And, if you ever needed a “partner in crime” to head down to the beach, Jennifer was your girl! She and Mathew were also longtime members of the congregation at Salem Church of Christ since their marriage, and thoroughly enjoyed every moment spent with their church family there. Above all, Jennifer was just such a one of a kind person that you could write an obituary that was pages and pages long, but that only goes to prove how special she was. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who was the true heart of her family. She was beyond incredible and lived her life to the fullest every precious moment she was here, and it will be those moments that they will cherish as they continue to keep her alive in their thoughts and hearts for many more years to come.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Eugene Fox and Margie ChesserPlemmons.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 33 years, Joseph Mathew Pouncey; their daughters and sons-in-law, Brittany and Tredrick Montgomery and Adrienne and Gage Sprayberry; grandchildren, Tremain Montgomery, Justin Simon, Micah Montgomery, and Cameron Sprayberry; siblings, Sylvia (Gary) Parker, Ronald (Rose) Fox, Donna (Bobby) Stephens, Johnny (Michelle) Fox, and Kenny McGough, who she loved like a brother; sisters-in-law, Margaret (Warren) Foster and Kathy Huett; best friends, Linda Tossie, Teresa Bass, and Tammy Knott; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family members, and friends.

Pallbearers were Ronald Fox, Johnny Fox, Gage Sprayberry, Tredrick Montgomery, Gary Parker, and Billy Deavers.