Panthers stomp Florala

The royal blue and white Georgiana Panthers traveled south this past Friday to face the green, gold, and white Wildcats of Florala for an Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 1A Region 2 game.

Before the game, Florala was ranked No. 8 in Class 1A by the Alabama Sports Writers Association after trouncing Red Level 48-13.

The Panthers began the game with 1-1 record. In their first game of the season, the Panthers lost to Class 3A W.S. Neal.

The Panthers strolled onto Wildcat field with a win in their pockets, a 54-14 routing, over in-county rival McKenzie Tigers in the Battle of Eight Mile.

The Panthers are now 2-1 overall and 2-0 in region play.

Georgiana will host the 1-1 orange and blue Class 1A Bulldogs of Kinston at home this Thursday in another Region 2 game.

The game was rescheduled due to referee shortages.

Kinston comes into the Panther’s den with a 1-1 record. They beat Samson in their first game 34-6, but lost Friday 42-7 to the Elba Tigers.

Given the scope of things, I predict another vicious victory for the Panthers, 36 – 6.