Trojans rout GHS

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville High School Tigers now sit at 0-2 after their loss 39-6 loss to rival and region foe Charles Henderson Trojans this past Friday.

The game was played under clear skies but that clarity did not lend itself to Greenville’s performance.

The wind in the Tiger’s sail was dampened from the beginning in the first quarter when they failed to convert a touchdown after a 50-yard pass, which left them on the Trojan five yard line in the first few minutes of the game.

A fumble later, and the Trojans began their march to multiple scores for the rest of game.

Greenville did manage to make one touchdown against Charles Henderson who was ranked fourth in AHSAA in Region 2.

Greenville will travel to face the 5A Region 2 Eufaula Tigers who are 2-1 this Friday.

They beat Headland 56-14 this past Friday and not currently ranked in the ASWA.