Butler County Fair Sept. 27-30

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Butler County Fair is happening this week from Wednesday, Sept. 27, to Saturday, Sept. 3.

The Fair will be open every evening from 6 p.m. until close and James Gang Amusements will once again provide the midway carnival.

This year’s theme is ‘Rebuilding Butler County Fair’ and promises events, rides, and food for all to enjoy.

Wednesday’s main event will be ‘Community Praise’, a worship in song program which begins at 7 p.m.

Thursday, senior citizens over 65 will have their general admission fee waived.

Events slated for Thursday include the My Fair Lady Court introduction at 6:15 p.m. and ‘Taste of Butler County’, a baked goods auction, will begin at 6:30 p.m. To conclude the evening ‘The Spotlight’ will feature talent competition preliminaries and begins at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, local artist Summer Waters takes the stage at 7 p.m. and will be followed by Smith Distillery at 8 p.m.

Saturday, the finale of the talent show begins at 7 p.m. and local legends, the Randall Cauthen Band, will perform at 8 p.m. and conclude the stage show appearances.

Gate prices will be $7 for anyone over 60 inches tall. For children 48-60 inches the price will be $3 and children less than 48 inches will receive free entry.

Armbands for Wednesday and Thursday will cost $15 and for Friday and Saturday, armbands will cost $20.

Kiwanian Richard Branum said proceeds from the fair go to support the Greenville Kiwanis Club’s community funding efforts which include Children’s Hospital Christmas, Butler County Forestry Camp, and county school Key Club organizations.