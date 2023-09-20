Chamber celebrates local businesses

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce (GACOC) hosted its 14th annual membership banquet Thursday night, Sept. 14, at the Wendell Mitchell Conference Center on the Greenville campus of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College.

The program began with a welcome and introductions by GACOC Executive Director Tracy Salter.

Salter said in her opening remarks, “Our goal is pretty simple. We strive to promote and support our local community and economy do everything we can do to make Greenville the very best to live, work, and call home.”

Directly following, the awards were presented by members of the GACOC staff, executive board, and board of directors.

More than 160 guests were in attendance as the GACOC presented several awards.

Awards given at the event included: 2023 Small Business of the Year, recipient Uncle E’s BBQ & Catering ; Large Business of the Year, recipient Lurleen B. Wallace Community College ; Distinguished Business of the Year, recipient Robert Trent Jones at Cambrian Ridge; Spirit of Greenville, recipient Barbara Middlteon; John D. Murphy award, recipient Paul Flubacher; Citizen of the Year, recipient Dr. Duane Williams; Milestone Awards, recipients Greenville Cash & Carry and Structural Wood Systems; and Unsung Hero Award, recipient Bro. John Girdley.