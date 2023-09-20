Jan. 6, 1934 – Sept. 14, 2023

Mrs. Grace Till Wasden, a lifelong resident of Greenville, passed peacefully into eternity at age 89 on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

A Heavenly Homecoming Celebration was held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Antioch West Baptist Church with Brother Nathan Skipper officiating. The family received friends beginning at 10 a.m. until time of the service. Burial followed at Antioch West Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Grace was preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie Atkins, and her parents, Merton Alexander Till and Bessie Salyer Till.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Watson Wasden; her daughter, Sandy (Mark) Barrett; grandchildren, Whitney (Heath) Gentry, Wesley (Josh) Atkins-Sealey, and Wade Barrett; greatgrandchildren, Grace and Watson and Harrison Gentry; her sister, Polly Herring; sister-in-law, Hazel Wasden Seale; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Mrs. Grace was employed in the banking industry for 32 years. She enjoyed baking and spending time with her family. After retirement she volunteered with the local hospital as a Pink Lady.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Mrs. Minnie Lewis, Mrs. Ruby Bennett, Mrs. Linda Ric and the nurses and staff of Southern Care Hospice for the excellent care they provided during her extended illness.

