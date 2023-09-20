MARY FRANCES NIXON FAUST

May 22, 1936 – Sept. 14, 2023

Mary Frances Nixon was born on May 22, 1936, in Kennett, MO. She was one of eight children born to Slick and Daisy Nixon of Butler County. She was a 1954 graduate of McKenzie High School where she met her high school sweetheart Gary Faust. Frances and Gary were married for 64 years and had two sons, Don and Jeff.

Over the years, Frances worked in various nursing jobs. Her favorite job was when she worked as the nurse for the Covington County School System. Because of her love of children, she also helped with Special Olympics and summer camps at the Community of Christ campgrounds in Bluff Springs, Fla.

She was also great with old folks and would help them with everything from organizing medicine to cutting hair. Frances loved traditional southern crafts including quilting, sewing, baking, and entertaining friends and family. To keep her hands busy, she knitted warm house shoes for anyone who needed a pair. She was an avid reader and loved games, particularly weekly card games with family or friends. Family was extremely important to Frances and she went out of her way to keep close ties with relatives on both sides of the family, including those who lived in other states. Her nieces and nephews on the Faust side called her Aunt Nick and on the Nixon side they called her Aunt Frances and she loved them all the same.

She was very active in church wherever they lived at any given time. Instead of just sending her sons to church, she always took them herself. She said on many occasions that she had lived a full-life, had no regrets, and was ready to meet the Lord whenever He chose to call her home. On Sept. 14 of this year, she died peacefully after a lengthy illness.

She is survived by her sons, Don Faust of Alabaster and Jeff Faust of Brewton; her granddaughter, Audra Faust of Alabaster; her sister, Joyce Walker of Red Level; and countless cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, Gary Faust; her parents, Slick and Daisy Nixon; her brothers, William Thomas, John Paul, Flavil Darnell, and Bobby Jack; and her daughter-in-law Linda Bond Faust.

You are invited to join the family celebrating her life on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Johnson’s Funeral Home in Georgiana. The visitation will be at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. The graveside service will be at Pleasant Hill “Saints” Cemetery in McKenzie immediately following the funeral.

