July, 27, 1933 – Sept. 14, 2023

Mary Walker Sorrells, 90, a resident of Georgiana, died at her residence on Sept. 14, 2023. Funeral Services were held Monday, Sept. 18 beginning at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Johnson Funeral Home, with Bro. Larry Gaston officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to service time. Burial followed at Hopewell Cemetery, Georgiana, with Johnson Funeral Home directing.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Denzle (D.G) Sorrells; parents, N. J. Walker and Elizabeth Layton Walker; siblings, Nora Petty, Flossie Bell Wingard, Gene Walker, Syble Walker Rogers, and Oler Lee Miles.

She is survived by her daughter, Glenda Sorrells Skipper (Randy Skipper); grandson, Dustin Thomas Whittington (Brittany Whittington); great grandchildren, Hunter Thomas Whittington and Eli Joseph Whittington; and a number of nieces and nephews.

