GCS kicks off wreath sales

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville Camellia Society (GCS) had its first meeting for the 2023-2024 year on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The meeting included a surprise visit from Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon who had wonderful news.

McLendon said the city had contracted with Bobby Green of Fairhope to design the Beeland Park Gardens as well as other potential gardens in and around the city.

Green, a famed camellia garden designer, will be overseeing the beautification projects as the GCS prepares for the Camellia Show on Jan. 27, 2024.

As a camellia lover, Green sees the value of marketing our city as “The Camellia City.” He plans to enhance branding by planting even more camellias in Greenville.

The GCS and the city will work together to achieve the goal of shining the brightest light on Greenville for all the guests coming to visit.

GCS will be recognized everywhere as they continue the mission of beautifying Greenville, restoring the Beeland Park Gardens, and promoting beautiful camellias in the Camellia City.

GCS member TK Pouncy presented a painting of a camellia that will be offered as a prize during a silent auction the weekend of the show.

It was also noted that holiday wreath sales have begun. Every year the garden club sells wreaths for the beautification projects around town.

The GCS, a nonprofit organization, has adopted the wreath sell project. All the money raised will go to funding the camellia show in January.

The prices are as follows: 28” wreath $40 and 22” Wreath $35; 10’ garland $25 and door swag (30” x 19”) $35.

The one-sided wreaths are made of noble fir, and the garland is made of western cedar.

If you are interested, there are 82 members that are pounding the pavement to sell.

If you do not know a member, you can call in an order at 334-437-2509. Payment is made at the time the order is placed.

You will be notified to pick up your order at Beeland Park upon delivery sometime during the first week of December.

GCS President Jan Newton said, “We hope the citizens will support us in this endeavor for the good of the community.”