PEC Annual Meeting set for Oct. 14

GREENVILLE, ALABAMA – Pioneer Electric Cooperative invites members to its 86th annual meeting on Oct. 14 at the Butler County Fairgrounds in Greenville. Gates will open at 9 a.m., and the business meeting will begin at 10:15 a.m.

Annual meetings are a cooperative tradition that brings together cooperative leaders and members to fellowship, share experiences, elect board members and discuss cooperative business. Members can connect with Pioneer Electric staff to ask questions and receive information about cooperative programs.

Planned activities include tethered rides on the Touchstone Energy® Hot Air Balloon (weather-permitting), musical entertainment by Two Lane Hi-Way, electric vehicle demonstrations, lineman demonstrations and Safety City.

Honoring the democratic process is one of the most important aspects of the annual meeting. Board members live in the communities they represent, and they are responsible for setting policies that direct the cooperative’s strategic initiatives. This year, elections are being held for trustees in districts 3, 6 and 9. Election packets have been mailed to members, who can vote by mail-in ballot or in person at the annual meeting. All members who vote in the election will receive a $10 bill credit.

Members present at the meeting will have the chance to win door prizes, including $100 bill credits and the grand prize – one year of free electricity (valued at $2,232).

“Pioneer Electric’s board and staff work hard to host this event and look forward to visiting with our members to discuss energy issues and the services we offer,” said Terry Moseley, Pioneer Electric’s Executive Vice President and General Manager.

Contact Pioneer Electric at (800) 239-3092 for additional information.