June 19, 1971 – Sept. 20, 2023

James Mason Gaston, a resident of Auburn, passed away on Sept. 20, 2023.

Funeral Services were held on Sunday, Sept. 24, beginning at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Johnson Funeral Home in Georgiana with Reverend Dr. Robert L. Fossett officiating and Johnson Funeral Home directing. The family receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. until service time. Burial followed in the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mason was preceded in death by his grandparents, Buster and Willie Dent Gaston, Travis and Jimmie Lou Burkett; aunt, Margaret Jane Gaston; cousin, Travis Piggott.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Gaston; children, Madison Ann Pipkin (Nathan), Davis and Griffin Gaston; his parents, Al and Sue Gaston; brother, Drew Gaston; sister, Susanna Gaston;

nephews, John Millan and Benen Gaston; aunt and uncle, Rickie and Gail Piggott; cousin, and Tara Cowles (Bob).

Mason graduated Auburn University with an industrial engineering degree and later from National Defense University Information Resources Management College with a master’s in government information leadership. He was successful in implementing and teaching systems engineering principles for military defense systems throughout his career at Lockheed Martin, Maxwell, Gunter, and Fort Benning. He loved spending time with his family, studying ancestry, collecting antiques, listening to rock and roll music, coaching his children, and watching football and baseball games. Above all, Mason was a loving and dedicated husband and father.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lymphoma Research Foundation.

