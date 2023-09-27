March 1, 1925 – Sept. 17, 2023

Mrs. Mary Maxine Lewis, age 98, of Greenville, and later Jonesboro, GA., passed away Sept. 17, 2023.

Mrs. Lewis was preceded in death by her parents: Wiley Curtis Page and Anna Vera Garner Page and her siblings: Ralph Page, Ouida Reid, and James Page.

She is survived by her children: Patricia (John) Read of Jonesboro and Faren (Lisa) Lewis of Wetumpka; grandchildren: Zachary (Ally) Lewis, Hunter (Courtney) Lewis and Charles (Sara) Read; step-grandchildren: Tori (Jake) Berkowitz and Ian Hollifield; great grandchildren: Harper Lewis, Holden Lewis, and Nolan Lewis; step-great grandchildren: Ruby Berkowitz and Lucy Berkowitz and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org or Samaritan’s Purse, www.samaritanspurse.org in memory of Mrs. Mary Maxine Lewis.

Cards may be sent to the family through Patti Read, 2340 Fireside Ct, Jonesboro, GA, 30236 and would be appreciated. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com