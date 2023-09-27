Panthers edge Lions

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

Georgiana put another check in the win column Friday night, traveling to Columbia to face the Lions of Houston County.

The mid county cats of Georgiana found it a lot tougher sledding than expected.

First quarter play was all defense as the Panthers were unable to cross the goal and struggled for yardage.

The Lion’s defense was tough and first quarter play remained scoreless.

Truth be told, fumbles and interceptions in the end zone plagued the Panther’s throughout the game and officiation infuriated Georgiana’s coaching staff.

Second quarter play was no different and the Lions wouldn’t give until 7:42, when finally the Panthers were able to get a safety for two points and that’s where the first half ended.

Third quarter play resumed and Georgiana’s offensive struggles continued, however, the Panther’s mounted a tenacious drive as if they had a dragon to slay driving them down to the Lions five yard line.

With 7:29 on the clock, Georgiana’s Bernard McCaster finally broke the goal line with a five yard scamper to finally put six points in the tally books making it 8-0. The extra point attempt failed.

Houston County absolutely refused to give up the ghost and handed Georgiana all they could stand but defensive coach Burleson’s defense was just as determined, gang tackling and the Lion’s had nowhere to go or breath keeping Houston County out of the end zone till the final whistle for yet another shutout victory 8-0.

The Panthers are 4-1 overall and are at home under the Friday night lights this week hosting the winless J.F. Shields Panthers of Beatrice.

I was way off on last week’s prediction, but I’m a believer foretelling another shutout 48-0 for Georgiana.