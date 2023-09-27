Pine Flat Methodist Homecoming Oct. 1

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Oct. 1, Pine Flat Methodist Church and Pine Flat Cemetery Association will have their Homecoming and Memorial Day.

Descendants of the original founders and their friends will come together to celebrate the long history of the church and its cemetery as they worship and fellowship together.

The worship service will begin at 11 a.m. The guest speaker this year is Rev. Dan Rhodes.

Rev. Rhodes is a native of Tallapoosa County and resides near Lake Martin with his wife Cheryl.

He is the father of three daughters, Melissa, Melinda, and Milene. He has six grandchildren and will soon have eight great grandchildren.

He attended Alexander City State Jr. College and graduated with an Associate of Art Degree before continuing his education at Auburn University of Montgomery where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in secondary education.

While serving the Forest Home Circuit, he was accepted at Emory’s Candler School of Theology where he was awarded the Master Divinity Degree.

Rev. Rhodes has since served numerous churches in Alabama and the panhandle of Florida. He fully retired in 2015 after having served more 44 years as a pastor in the United Methodist Church.

Rev. Rhodes said that he has always appreciated his friends in the Pine Flat community as well as all the churches which made up the Forest Home Charge and is excited once again to make the journey back to Pine Flat to celebrate the 173rd year of the church.