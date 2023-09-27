Suicide Prevention Training Class Sept. 28

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

Suicide, it’s not a subject many care to discuss openly or privately. Unfortunately, many have seen them first hand and the devastation it leaves on loved ones

First, there is shock and dismay and then the pain that it delivers to those who care.

The pain, frustration and sometimes confusion and hopelessness that somebody goes through to commit such an act, for lack of words, “is God awful!”

In recent weeks after a Veterans Affairs (VA) Inspector General’s report found severe issues with the Veterans Suicide Crisis hot line, Senators jumped on the bandwagon to get the VA to repair the issues.

The Senators are pleading for a better response for the crisis line.

Democrat Senator Jon Tester from Montana said to a Veterans Affairs committee, “We’ve had so many damn hearings on mental health and it seems like nothing is getting done! We have to do better; we want to do better for our Veterans.”

There were 6,146 veteran suicides in 2020. Data for 2021 has yet to be released.

On average, 22 veterans commit suicide daily in the United States.

It is not just the vets, it’s every race, creed, color and walk of life that has dealt with the issue of suicide and no one group is exempt.

In 2021, 48,183 Americans died by suicide, making it the 11th leading cause of death in the U.S.

The age-adjusted suicide rate in 2021 was 14.04 per 100,000 individuals.

The rate of suicide is highest in middle-aged white men. In 2021, men died by suicide 3.90 times more than women.

On average, there are 132 suicides per day. White males accounted for 69.68% of suicide deaths in 2021.

Georgiana’s Police Chief Jeremy Peagler recently announced there is a “FREE” Suicide Prevention Training Class to be held Sept. 28 from 1-3 p.m. at Georgiana Town Hall, 400 E. Railroad Avenue.

Call 334-453-1035 to register. This QPR Institute class is sponsored by South Central Alabama Mental Health and the Alabama Suicide Prevention and Resources Coalition.

Peagler urges all law enforcement agencies, school teachers, counselors and social workers, or if you have loved ones that might be suicidal, to attend.

Peagler cited the class will train someone attendees on how to question, persuade and refer someone suicidal to help. It will also cover common causes and warning signs of suicide.

All are cordially invited. Refreshments will be served.