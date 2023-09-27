Nov. 10, 1924 – Sept. 17, 2023

On Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, Tere McGowin Williamson went to live with her Lord.

She was predeceased by her parents, Cecelia Milligan McGowin and James Earle McGowin; her husband, Warren Jackson Williamson (Jack) and her son-in-law, Eugene Andrews Grinstead, III (Andy).

She is survived by her daughters, Cecilia Grinstead and Carol Kennedy (Lee); sons, Warren J. Williamson, Jr. (Sallie) and James McGowin Williamson (Yvonne); her eleven grandchildren, Cecilia Grinstead, Andrew Grinstead (Julie), Milligan Grinstead Goldsmith (Will), Tere Grinstead Druen (Sid), Hayes Wiliamson Johnson (Nathan), Alice Williamson Denton (Walton), Leah Williamson Ellis (Henry), Sara Williamson Strasburg (Andrew), Ledyard Williamson, Kate Williamson, and William Jenkins. She is also survived by 23 great grandchildren.

Services were held at Magnolia Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21. The Reverend Dr. Robert L. Fossett officiated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, Greenville, Alabama.

