June 26, 1929 – Sept. 18, 2023

Mr. Thomas Henry Brown, age 94 of Georgiana, died on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 at Florala Health and Rehabilitation Center in Florala after a brief illness. A memorial service will be held for Thomas on Friday, Oct. 6, from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home beginning at 4 p.m. The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to service time.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.