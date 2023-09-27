Tigers maul Saints

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The beleaguered Greenville Tigers at 0-3 traveled to Selma Friday night to take on the blue and gold Saints of Selma and brought home their first win, 33-0.

The Saints were sporting a winless record of 0-4 going into the fray.

Both teams were desperately searching for win to take them out of the winless column and the Greenville finally found their offensive and defensive groove.

The Tigers scored twice in the first quarter and crossed the goal again in the second while managing to keep Selma out of the end zone. With the half time buzzer sounding it was the Tigers 20-0.

Third quarter action was a stalemate and it seemed the Saints had found an answer for Greenville’s offense but couldn’t generate any for themselves.

Greenville broke the stalemate in the fourth quarter putting 13 more points on the board.

The Tigers kept the Saints out of the end zone and with the final horn Greenville brought home their first victory of the season.

Greenville, now 1-3 overall and ranked 6th at 0-2 in 5A Region 2 play, moves on to face the Wetumpka Indians at home.

The Indians are 2-3 and ranked third in 5A Region 2. If the Tigers have found their groove this should be a very close game, however if this past week’s 33-0 shutout was a fluke I predict a serious scalping by the Wetumpka Indians, 35-6.