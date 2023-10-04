Eagles soar over Vols

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles are now 6-1 for the season and 3-1 in area play after defeating the orange and white Volunteers of Monroe Academy this past Friday in Monroeville, 35-0.

From the beginning, the Eagles took control of the game when kicker Alan Alvarez recovered his own on-side kick.

Eagle quarterback Ethan Alford then connected with Alvarez for a 48-yard passing touchdown with just a few ticks off the clock.

Fort Dale would add another 14 points on the board in the first quarter before the five minute mark.

After the Volunteers were forced to punt on their first possession, Alford threw to Owen McNeal for a 20-yard touchdown at the 8:20 mark.

The Eagles then forced another punt and Alford again found Alvarez for his second receiving touchdown of the quarter.

Second quarter action saw Eagle Joseph Ealum scamper 60 yards for a touchdown and to cap the scoring Alvarez would add his third touchdown of the game on a 63-yard interception return.

Offensive leaders for the Eagles were Alford who was 6-9 passing for 116 yards with three touchdowns.

Alvarez had five catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns, and Ealum had 65 yards rushing on just two attempts.

Defensive standouts tackling for the Eagles were Dain Winters and Jackson Black who, respectively, each had six and five solo tackles.

Alvarez, Parker and Owen McNeal, Bryant Ballew, and Clay Gardner each added three solo tackles.

Fort Dale’s standout player for the night was Alvarez who scored 23 of the Eagles 35 points.

He had touchdown receptions of 48 and eight yards, a pick six for 63 yards, and successfully kicked five point after attempts. He also recovered his own game opening on-side kick and had punt return for a touchdown which was called back due to a clipping penalty.

Fort Dale will host the winless navy blue and gold Valiant Cross Academy Warriors this Friday for homecoming.