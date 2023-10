Georgiana School’s Homecoming court was celebrated this past Friday evening, Sept. 29, at Harmon Field. Pictured (L-R) are NyAsiah Scott (7th grade), Janiya Stallworth (8th grade), Tarnasia McMeans (9th grade), Avea Feagin (10th grade), Deana Campbell (11th grade), Jamiya Mobley (12th grade), Tatyana Morgan (12th grade – HC Queen), and Nyeashia Thomas (12th grade). (Ray Van Cor | The Standard)