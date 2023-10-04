Indians slip by Tigers

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The Tigers of Greenville hosted the Wetumpka Indians at home this past Friday night and lost after a valiant fourth quarter comeback, 34-31.

Wetumpka came in with a 3- 2 record overall and a 52-36 win over the Russell County Warriors.

The Tigers were still basking in their first win of the season, a 33-0 shutout over the Selma Saints.

Greenville took the field with renewed vigor and jumped to an early 12-0 lead in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Wetumpka put up 10 points while holding the Tigers at bay from scoring leaving it 12-10 for Greenville at the half.

The third quarter was again all Wetumpka as the scored two touchdowns to make the game 24-12.

Greenville came back furiously in the fourth quarter to score 19 points but the Indians added 10 points of their own to seal the victory.

The Tigers have shown definite improvement in a three phases of play and will only get better as the season progresses.

Greenville is on the road this Friday night traveling south to face the blue and white Rams of Headland. The Rams are 4-1 in 5A play and shutout the 3A Pike County Bulldogs 20-0.

Headland in five games has averaged scoring 28 points of offense on opponents while holding them to 15 points or less defensively.

However, 6A vs 5A is a tough call but our Tigers aren’t there yet I predict the Rams in another nail biter by six points.