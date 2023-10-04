June 26, 1929 – Sept. 18, 2023

Mr. Thomas Henry Brown, age 94 of Georgiana, Alabama died on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at Florala Health and Rehabilitation Center in Florala, Alabama after a brief illness. A memorial service will be held for Thomas on Friday, Oct. 6, from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home beginning at 4 p.m. The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to service time.

Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Brown; his parents, Henry Edward and Bessie Mae Bishop Brown; son, Nicholas Brown; and daughter, Paula Jeanette Brown.

He is survived by his son, Paul (Brenda) Brown; daughter-in-law, Sharon Brown; sister-in-law, Agnes Miller; along with 10 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

Thomas was born in Greenville and later moved to Georgiana. He was the proud father of three children. Thomas joined the US Army Air Corp in 1946 and retired from the USAF in 1967. He was a Korean War Veteran.

“Where Angels and wise men fear to tread, Browns and fools ride in on bicycles.”

~Thomas Brown

