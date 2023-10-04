WINTON W. POUNCEY

Aug. 15, 1927 – Sept. 24, 2034

Winton W. (Bill) Pouncey passed away peacefully on Sept. 24, 2023, at the age of 96 in Providence, R.I. He was born on Aug. 15, 1927, in Butler County, Alabama, to the late Mace and Vera Pouncey.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary Frances (Pouncey) Lacobbo of Providence, R.I.; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Winton also leaves behind his sister, Janel Powell of Fort Deposit, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty and his second wife, Helen; three brothers, Dewey, Jamie and Frank Pouncey; and two sisters, Lurlene Johnson and Unavey Pouncey.

Winton was a Navy man. He joined the Seabees in March of 1945. After 15 months, he transferred to the Navy Fleet Reserve, serving as an Electronics Technician on aircraft carriers. His naval career allowed him to travel around the world. He served his country for 30 years and after retirement, he worked for the City of Providence, R.I., where he spent 22 years as Supervisor of the Department of Water Purification.

He enjoyed boating, fishing, clamming and was an avid golfer, playing three times a week with a great group of guys. In his later years he would spend most of the winter months at his sister’s house in Fort Deposit. He loved to go back to his old home place in Friendship, near Greenville and sit in his rocker on the front porch, taking it all in.

A Mass of Christian burial was held Thursday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary Star of the Sea, Narragansett, R.I. Burial followed in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial National Cemetery.