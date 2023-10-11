Eagles scalp Warriors

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard)

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles hosted the navy blue and gold Warriors of Valiant Cross Academy for homecoming this past Friday and brought home an area win, 37-8.

The Eagles took a possession to find their wings, but then the scoring drives came quickly and often.

In the first quarter, place kicker Alan Alvarez put the Eagles on the scoreboard first with a 27-yard field goal and followed with a five yard scamper for a touchdown at the 1:59 mark to make the score 10-0.

In the second quarter, Eagle quarterback Ethan Alford connected with Alvarez for an 11-yard passing touchdown with 8:58 left in the half.

With 2:01 left, Alvarez would add a second field goal of 39 and the complete another field goal of 47 yards to make the score 23-0 at the half time horn.

The third quarter was a back and forth between the teams until Alford found Alvarez for a 76-yard passing touchdown at the 2:31 mark.

Eagle Joseph Ealum would score FDA’s final touchdown in the fourth quarter from a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Valiant would score late in the fourth, but it was too little and way too late. The final score at the horn was 37-8.

Numerous players contributed to the Eagles offense including Alford and Parker McNeal. Alford completed 7-11 passes for 136 yards while McNeal completed 8-14 for 102 yards.

Alvarez was top receiver and scorer with eight pass receptions for 170 yards, three touchdowns, two field goals and five complete point after attempts.

Defensively, Eagle Dain Winters had five solo tackles with Jon Nolan Lawrence and Alvarez adding three each.

The Eagles, now 6-1, will travel to face the Bessemer Academy Rebels for an area game this Friday.

The Rebels are 2-5 on the season after losing this past week to Lee-Scott 41-11.