Fall foliage available at Alabama state parks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Oct. 3, 2023) – It won’t be long before then green summer forests give way to fall foliage featuring shades of yellow, gold, orange, scarlet and crimson.

The Alabama State Parks System offers some of the very best places to see the state’s awe-inspiring fall foliage, and there’s still time to plan a trip to experience the magic of Alabama’s fall colors.

The SmokyMountains.com 2023 fall foliage predictor envisions peak color in Alabama to arrive in late October through early November.

The peak fall foliage season first arrives in Northeast Alabama before moving south and westward.

“Gorgeous fall colors can be found here in Alabama, and our State Parks provide some of the most easily accessible areas to view fall foliage,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

“Some people prefer visiting the Smoky Mountains or going to Vermont or New Hampshire, but I promise you that Alabama offers fall color that rivals any place in America. I invite everyone to stay close to home and see it right here in ‘Sweet Home Alabama’.”

With that in mind, here’s a look at some prime spots to see the leaves change at Alabama State Parks:

DeSoto Falls at DeSoto State Park

DeSoto Falls, located near Mentone about seven miles from the main park, features a 107-foot waterfall, picnic area and historic A.A. Miller Dam.

Learn more about DeSoto State Park by visiting https://www.alapark.com/parks/desoto-state-park.

Buck’s Pocket State Park

One of the most secluded of the 21 State Parks, Buck’s Pocket is located in tiny Grove Oak and features some of the most picturesque views of autumn leaves found anywhere in Alabama.

Learn more about Buck’s Pocket State Park by visiting https://www.alapark.com/parks/bucks-pocket-state-park.

Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge atop Taylor Mountain

The view from the observation deck at Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge offers a panoramic view of the 69,000-acre Guntersville Lake.

Learn more about Lake Guntersville State Park by visiting https://www.alapark.com/parks/lake-guntersville-state-park

Cheaha State Park

Surrounded by 400,000 acres of the Talladega National Forest and Cheaha Wilderness, it’s impossible to pick the best spot to view fall foliage at Cheaha State Park, located in Delta.

Learn more about Cheaha State Park by visiting https://www.alapark.com/parks/cheaha-state-park.

North Plateau Loop Trail at Monte Sano State Park

Fiery foliage can be found throughout the 2,140 acres of Monte Sano State Park in Huntsville, but the North Plateau Loop Trail offers an easy hike and amazing views.

Learn more about Monte Sano State Park by visiting https://www.alapark.com/parks/monte-sano-state-park.

Joe Wheeler State Park

The park’s location along First Creek of the Tennessee River in Rogersville means the brilliant fall colors begin practically at the water’s edge, and just about any place near the water offers brilliant fall scenery.

Learn more about Joe Wheeler State Park by visiting https://www.alapark.com/parks/joe-wheeler-state-park

King’s Chair Overlook at Oak Mountain State Park

Legend has it that the site got its name because of the large rock outcropping resembling a chair, which allows hikers to sit on it like a monarch.

Learn more about Oak Mountain State Park by visiting https://www.alapark.com/parks/oak-mountain-state-park.

Dam Trail at Lake Lurleen State Park

The two-mile trail takes hikers along the bank of spring-fed Lake Lurleen, which is located near Tuscaloosa. Like at Joe Wheeler, the foliage’s reflection in the crystal clear water makes the view twice as nice.

Learn more about Lake Lurleen State Park by visiting https://www.alapark.com/parks/lake-lurleen-state-park.

Cathedral Caverns State Park Campground

The cave tours take center stage year-round at Cathedral Caverns, but the fall colors push into the spotlight each autumn. The new 25 full-service campsites offer everything an RV camper needs, and the surrounding forest offers gorgeous fall color.

Learn more about Cathedral Caverns State Park by visiting https://www.alapark.com/parks/cathedral-caverns-state-park

Glamping is now available at five state parks – Monte Sano, Lake Guntersville, Chewacla, Cheaha and Wind Creek, all of which provide spectacular fall foliage viewing options.

With more than 700 lodge rooms, 2,600 sites for RVs and primitive camping, and 200 cabins, chalets and cottages, it’s easy to find a perfect place to stay at one of the Alabama’s 21 State Parks to view fall foliage or simply book a family getaway.