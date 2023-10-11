Panthers blank Brantley

BY RAY VAN COR

The Panthers of Georgiana slammed the door on the green and white Bulldogs of Brantley.

Head coach Berry Bess’s blue machine kept the Bulldogs scoreless at 26-0. Something that hasn’t been accomplished since 2018

Panthers Head Coach Berry Bess said, “It feels good to get somewhat of a burden off our back. Brantley fields a good team year in and year out and we were finally able to get over the hump. I personally haven’t beat them or scored on them in two years.”

The Panthers will have to face their biggest challenge yet when they travel south to face the undefeated Tigers of Elba.

The Tigers are 6-0 and shutout Brantley as well, 48-0. Elba averages holding their opponents to 10 points and offensively putting up 42 points.

Despite what the numbers say, I believe in coach Burleson’s defense. I’ve got to pick Georgiana in a low scoring game 18-14.