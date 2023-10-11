Sept. 22, 1948 – Oct. 2, 2023

Reverend Roy Larry Smith, Sr., 75, a resident of McKenzie, passed away on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. Funeral Services were held Thursday, Oct. 5, beginning at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Johnson Funeral Home, with Bro. Roy Smith and Troy Smith officiating. The family received friends Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 6-8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Grace Baptist Church Cemetery, McKenzie, with Johnson Funeral Home directing.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin LeRoy and Dorothy Dalton Baggett Smith and Rochelle Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Rebeca Howell Smith; sons, Roy (Tammy) Smith, Troy Smith (Val); grandchildren, Cory (Lauren) Smith, Chandler (Georgia) Smith, Cody Beesley, and Breanna Bennett; great grandchildren, Brayleigh, Brandt, Hartleigh, Anna Katherine, and Colter; siblings, C.L. (Joyce) Smith, Carolyn (David) Lanston, James Earl (Twynette) Smith, Dorothy Ann (Johnny) Cook, and Wayne (Joyce) Smith.

Larry was a pastor for many years, he was part of the VFD, and he was a constable of Conecuh County Sherriff Department, Beat 8. He was loved by his family and everyone he knew, he will be greatly missed by everyone.

