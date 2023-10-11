Tigers muzzle Bulldogs

BY SHEA ODOM

The McKenzie Tigers traveled to J.U. Blacksher to battle against the Bulldogs for their homecoming game. The Tigers ultimately claimed the remarkable 38-16 victory at the close of the game.

McKenzie kicked off to Blacksher to open the first half and the Bulldogs made a hard drive down field but the Tiger defense was primed and positioned.

McKenzie took over on downs on the 36-yard line. Then Johnny Davison gunned it to the end zone and the Tigers scored on their first possession with 9:59 left on the clock in the first quarter. The point after attempt (PAT) was good and the Tigers led 7-0.

On the Bulldogs next possession, Jay Jackson intercepted for McKenzie on the 51-yard line and the Tiger offense charged the field again.

After two penalties, Davison broke through for a 30-yard gain but fumbled in the end zone for a touchback with 7:42 in the first quarter.

The teams continued to dig for yardage but neither was able to break the plain for a touchdown.

The second quarter opened as fast and fiery as the first. McKenzie Tiger Quay Jackson made a grab and touchdown for the Tigers on opening play of second quarter. The PAT was no good and McKenzie led 13-0, with 11:54 left on the clock in the second.

The Tigers next scored after a series of losses by the Bulldogs which forced them to punt. Making sacks and tackles in the backfield were Tyson Stewart and Rand Odom.

The Tiger offense once again took charge of the field and Jackson sprinted to the end zone widening the lead for the Tigers 21-0 late in the second quarter.

After Blacksher punted on their next possession, McKenzie took over deep in their own territory with 2:55 left in the first half. Jackson once again hauled it to the end zone for a Tiger touchdown.

The PAT was good and McKenzie closes the first half leading the Bulldogs 28-0.

The Tigers opened the second half with an onside kick. It is recovered on the 40-yard line. Davison then made a swift drive down field all the way end zone.

Following a successful PAT, McKenzie led 33-0 early in the third quarter.

Following a deep toss and an onside kick recovery, the Bulldogs finally hit the scoreboard late in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers will host the green, gold, and white Florala Wildcats at Williams-Vickery Field this Friday night for homecoming. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.