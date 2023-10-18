Hwashin celebrates 20 years in Greenville

Hwashin celebrated 20 years of operation in Greenville with a reception and walking tour of their newest plant addition of manufacturing operations, which is housed in the old Allied building on Industrial Boulevard. The plant cleans and applies protective coatings to parts for Hyundai and Kia. Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon spoke to attendees and related Hwashin had invested over a quarter of a billion dollars in Butler County since opening in 2003. Hwashin representative Milton Park spoke next and said, “We firmly believe that our success is intertwined with the wellbeing and prosperity of Greenville. We value the relationship we have built with Greenville.” Pictured are Hwashin representative Park and McLendon after unveiling a framed piece of art noting the 20 years of operation by Hwashin in Greenville. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)