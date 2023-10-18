Pretty in Pink Walk stirs hearts

Pretty in Pink held their 5th annual Breast Cancer Walk along Commerce and Cedar streets in Greenville on Saturday morning, Oct. 14. The event, which was themed ‘Give Breast Cancer the Boot,’ was a success and inspiration to all attending. Sonja Blankenship, her daughter Brittany, and their team made sure this was a memorable event for breast cancer survivors, to include their families, and supporters. After an opening prayer, there were touching sentiments for those fighting cancer and those claimed by it as cancer survivors gathered in a circle. Brittany Blankenship invites survivors to join their Facebook Group: ‘Pretty in Pink Sisters.’ If you would like more information, contact: Sonya Blankenship at 334-300-9311 or Brittany Blankenship at 334-437-3279. Pictured above, Brittany presents her mother Sonya with a bouquet of roses. Pictured below, supporters of the fight against breast cancer walk in parade along Commerce Street in Greenville.