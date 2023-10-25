Chamber Fall Banquet entertains

The Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greenville Butler County Public Library co-hosted its Fall Supper Social Thursday night at the Greenville-Butler County Library’s Camellia Pavilion. Nearly 200 guests gathered to enjoy a southern style feast of pulled pork, chicken tenders, baked beans, Mac and Cheese, coke slaw, and a variety of desserts catered by Uncle E’s BBQ & Catering, and live entertainment provided by 55 South Band. Pictured (L-R) are Charles and Jan Newton and Sabine and Pascal Arnoux. The Arnoux’s are from Switzlerland and became friends with the Newton’s on a plane flight years back. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)