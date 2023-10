Fort Dale Academy recognized their senior volleyball players at the last regular season game on Oct. 19. Pictured left to right are head coach David DeLozier, Alli Butts (daughter of Jason and Rebecca Butts), Mary Ellen Simmons (daughter of Joshua Simmons and Brenda Simmons), Madison Freeman (daughter of Jeremy and Summer Freeman), and Head of School David Sikes. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)