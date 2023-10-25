Greenville edged by Carroll Eagles

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville High School (GHS) Tigers faced a regional foe in the Eagles of Carroll this past Friday in the new Tiger Stadium but came up just short of a win, losing 35-33.

The Eagles were quick to the air and led the Tigers 14-0 in the first quarter before Greenville could manage to score.

That score came from a BJ Dickerson 18-yard touchdown pass to Kee Combs.

Carroll would answer the score quickly and with the close of the first half the Eagles led the Tigers 20-7.

Undaunted, the Tigers would take the field in the third quarter and give the Eagles a fight to remember.

Dickerson connected with Combs again for another passing touchdown and made the score 20-14 in the third quarter.

Carroll would answer again by pouncing on a Tiger fumble in the end zone to make the score 28-14.

On the ensuing kickoff, Bobby Bedgood returned it 96 yards for the Tigers third touchdown with four minutes left in the third.

Dickerson would score with one minute left in the third to make the game 35-27.

The Tigers gave a final rally try with a Dickerson to Eric Scott pass to make the score 35-33 but the two point conversion was unsuccessful leaving Carroll with the win.

The Tigers, now 1-7 on the season and will next host the blue and white Tigers of Demopolis for a 5A non-region game.

Demopolis is 6-2 on the season with their latest win coming after defeating the Holtville 32-2.