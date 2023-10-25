Panthers pummel Tigers

It was Red Level’s Bobby Dye Field that hosted this cat fight between the 2-6 Tigers of Red Level and the 6-2 Panthers of Georgiana. Both teams were sporting regional losses for Friday night’s fracas.

Only 56 seconds gone from the first quarter clock, Panther Cam Miles answered the call on the second play from scrimmage, where he bolted 50 plus yards for a touchdown.

The two point conversion failed, however, on the issuing kick off Miles recovered a Tiger fumble.

Two plays later, Panther quarterback Jacobie Morgan, on a keeper, scampered 18 yards for another score and Marques Payton added two more in a short dive, Georgiana 14-0.

The Tigers drove the ball from their own 28-yard line and eventually punched it in for their only touchdown of the night. The extra point kick was good making it 14-7.

The touchdown was short lived for the Tigers with only 36 six seconds left in the first quarter the Panthers scored again on a 33 yard pass to Quan Scott for a touchdown.

Two point conversion was no good and the Panthers added six more 20-7.

The remaining quarters belong to Georgiana in every facet of the game starting with a 40-yard touchdown pass to #12 plus a seven yard pass for two more points to #5 which brought the tally books to 28-7.

The Panthers scored again and again and again making it 42-7 at half time. The rabid cats denied Red Level at every turn and corner.

When the final whistle blew, the score was 56-7, a definitive victory for the Panthers.

Georgiana is now 7-2 overall and host the Pleasant Home Eagles at home Friday night.

Given the obvious, I predict another shutout for Georgiana, 52-0.