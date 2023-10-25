Warriors down Eagles

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles hosted the Warriors of Lee-Scott Academy this past Friday night and were handed a 42-10 loss

The Warriors took the field looking to capture Eagle feathers and secured them in every quarter.

Lee-Scott scored twice in the first and second quarters and completed their point after attempts (PAT). After half, they scored once in the third and fourth quarter with successful PATs.

Fort Dale did not score until the second quarter with 4:08 left on the clock when quarterback Ethan Alford connected with receiver Alan Alvarez for 16-yard passing touchdown. With the PAT good, the score was 21-7.

The Warriors followed with quick touchdown at the 3:39 and at half led 28-7.

Fort Dale’s lone score in the second half came from a 32-yard field goal by Alvarez with 6:50 on the clock.

Lee-Scott would add one more touchdown late in the fourth quarter to seal the game at 42-10.

The duo of Alford and Alvarez would lead the Eagles offensively. Alford passed 22 times, completing 10 for 150 yards. Alvarez snagged five catches for 61 yards.

Alvarez and Jackson Black were leaders on defense. Both players recorded five solo tackles with Alvarez having two assists while Black had four. Joseph Ealum and Jon Nolan Lawrence each made four solo tackles.

The Eagles are now 7-2 on the season overall and 5-2 in area play.

They will travel to Atmore to face the cardinal and gold Escambia Academy Eagles this Friday.

Escambia has record of 3-6 with their most recent loss to South Choctaw Academy.