Eagles tame Cougars

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles traveled to face the cardinal and gold Cougars of Escambia Academy this past Friday and brought home a 35-22 win.

The Cougars got the early jump and leapt on the scoreboard first with a touchdown near the mid mark of the first quarter.

The Eagles answered in the closing seconds of the first with Joseph Ealum scoring on a 26-yard run. The PAT by Clay Gardner was good and FDA trailed 8-7.

Ealum would score again at the 9:45 mark in the second quarter on a nine yard scamper and with the PAT good, the Eagles led 14-8.

The Cougars would score once more in the first half but fail on the two point try and the second quarter would end with both teams being tied.

The third quarter was all Fort Dale as Ealum scored on four yard carry and Cole Salter on a seven yard carry to make the game 28-14.

In the fourth, the Cougars scored again and completed the two point conversion to narrow FDA’s lead by six.

Eagle quarterback Ethan Alford would put the game away in the fourth quarter with a 54-yard touchdown run.

The offensive stat leaders for the Eagles were Ealum with 131 yards on 24 carries and three touchdowns; Salter with a touchdown and 79 yards on nine carries; Dain Winters with 81 yards on four carries, and Alford with a touchdown and 68 yards on four carries.

Defensively, Ty Carter led the Eagles with five solo tackles, followed closely by Winters with four solos and an interception, and Parker McNeal with four solo tackles.

The Eagles are now 8-2 on the season and will face the Monroe Academy Volunteers Thursday, Nov. 2.