FDA volleyball season ends

Fort Dale varsity volleyball finished up their season with an Elite Eight appearance in the AISA state tournament in Montgomery which resulted in a loss to Southern Academy. Head Coach David Delozier said of the season, “My first year at Fort Dale Academy was a tremendous success. Even though the season did not end the way we wanted, I am so proud of my group for everything they accomplished this year. Our team finished 11-11 this year with some tough losses and some gritty wins. We have come so far in such a short amount of time, and I am excited to see where we go from here. A great group of girls will be returning next year, and we will continue pursuing excellence in all we do on our journey chasing history.” Sophomore Ceil Gregory is pictured going up for a tip during the Fort Dale Lady Eagles’ AISA state tournament appearance. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)