Greenville Tigers volley ball season ends

After making it to the Alabama High School Athletic Association 5A South Super Regional Volleyball playoffs, the Greenville High Tigers faced Faith Academy. The Lady Tigers were unsuccessful in their bid for a chance in quarter finals losing to Faith in three matches 25-15, 25-7, and 25-9. After the game coach Sahronda Cheatham commended the players for their efforts and helping to revive Greenville High School volleyball as a playoff contender. Coach Cheatham is pictured talking to her players before the last match with Faith. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)