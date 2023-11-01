McLendon signs hospice proclamation

Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon recently signed a proclamation declaring November 2023 as National Hospice Month on Wednesday, Oct. 25. The proclamation stated the importance of hospice services and the interdisciplinary team of skilled professionals and volunteers which provide those services. It also noted, hospice saves Medicare more than $2 billion annually and enables citizens to receive quality health care and social services from their own home. Pictured, from left, with McLendon as he signs the proclamation are SouthernCare employees Ronnie Boulware, Tammy Rios, Kelly White, Laura Beth Rodrigue, Taylor Morgan, Lisa Garlock, Monica Smith, Anita Merrit, Jordan Sexton, April Lowery, Katie Thomas, and Joann Mathews. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)