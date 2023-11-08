ARLENE BUSH

March 18, 1928 – Nov. 2, 2023

Arlene “Maw Maw” Bush, age 95, of Eufaula, died on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. Funeral Services were held Monday, Nov. 6, from the Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home, beginning at 1 p.m. with Brother Bryon Ward officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to service time. Burial followed in New Home Methodist Church Cemetery, Georgiana, with Johnson Funeral Home directing.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, William Marvin “W.M.” Bush; and parents, Daniel Carson Arant and Ruth Cornelia Krysell Arant.

She is survived by her children, Laurie Smith (Buddy), Wayne Bush (Deborah), Thelma Woodruff (Curtis); seven grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren; and sister, Reba Ward (Bobby).

