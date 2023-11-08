Latta speaks to Greenville Camellia Society

On Oct. 11, the Greenville Camellia Society held its monthly meeting. Lead hostess May May Bates, along with her team members Staci Anderson, Leah Carter, Deborah Giles, Kathy Pickens, and Kathy Presley, presented an elegant table with a fall theme of pumpkins and greenery that was graced with delicious treats and beverages for members to enjoy.

Wreath sales were submitted to Emily Windham, and Jean Blackmon took up money for tickets to the Judges Reception on the Friday night of the Camellia Show.

After this club business and cheery fellowship time, President Jan Newton called the meeting to order.

Newton reported that she, Helena Shirley, Laurie Norman, Leah Carter, TK Lee, Mary Ann Hamilton, and Beverly Mullins will travel to Perry, Ga., for the Georgia National Fair and Camellia Show to participate as novice workers helping the Middle Georgia Camellia Society organize the show.

Newton also extended a “BIG THANK YOU” to The Greenville Standard and The Greenville Advocate for coverage of GCS events and to Q-94 for wreath sale promotion.

The October program was then presented by Forrest Latta, an attorney in Mobile and a long-time friend of Barbara Middleton.

Latta is a published author who writes articles for the American Camellia Society quarterlies and other publications. He is an expert on the history of camellias in Greenville.

Latta is excited about the renewed awareness of our local history and about the upcoming camellia show to be held January 27-28.

He encouraged everyone to get involved as they resurrect the branding of Greenville as “The Camellia City,” restore its history, and show off the town.

Latta also spoke of his love for camellias and his own camellia gardens which boast 2000 varieties.

He said each camellia variety has its own story that begins with someone who cared for a seed, cultivated it, grew it, developed the bloom, named the bloom, and ultimately registered the bloom in the American Camellia Society Nomenclature Book.

Each variety has its own description, birthdate, name, and cultivator. “Latta’s presentation inspired our members,” said Newton, “He helped us see the camellias around our town with even more appreciation for the loving work the Greenville Men’s Camellia Society did for this city.”

The meeting wrapped up with another of Newton’s delightful raffles. Suzie Snow won a dozen eggs, and Kathy Pickens won the worm tea fertilizer. The meeting was then adjourned.