LBW golf tourney raises over $60k

Greenville, Ala. – The annual Camellia City Classic 4-person scramble golf tournament, organized by the LBW Community College Foundation, achieved resounding success this year, bringing in over $60,000 in proceeds.

The event took place at the stunning Robert Trent Jones at Cambrian Ridge golf course and drew support from dozens of local businesses and individuals through sponsorships and donations.

All funds raised through this tournament go towards supporting dual enrollment incentives, student activities, scholarships, and various special projects across LBW Community College’s four campus locations.

The tournament, which has become a beloved tradition, was met with enthusiasm and participation from golf enthusiasts and supporters of LBW Community College.

Tournament organizer and Director of Advancement for LBW, Chrissie Duffy, expressed her satisfaction with the outcome, saying, “It was a beautiful day, and the course was in excellent condition. I want to thank all of our loyal sponsors and participants who contribute so much to our communities and our College. Together, we are making a huge impact. I also want to thank the professional staff at Robert Trent Jones at Cambrian Ridge. They provide a first-class experience with top-notch customer service and hospitality in every aspect of the event.”

Throughout the tournament, participants engaged in various fun competitions. Team Martin Farms clinched the low gross score of 55, while Team David Scott secured the low net score of 56.

Second place honors went to Team Southeast Gas with a gross score of 55 and Team Covington County Economic Development Commission with a net score of 56.

Excitement at the tournament reached its peak with Greenville Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram’s generous prizes, including a brand-new Jeep Gladiator for anyone who could sink a hole-in-one and a $10,000 putting contest.

Mel Wright from Team CCB Community Bank attempted the long putt for the cash prize and narrowly missed by a few inches, receiving complimentary passes to return to Cambrian Ridge as a consolation.

The Longest Drive competition, sponsored by Walker Electric, was won by Mitch Thorn from Team Southeast Gas.

Participants also had the opportunity to showcase their precision on the 4 par 3 prize holes, sponsored by Brooklyn Limestone Quarry, Raymond James, David Anthony, Andalusia Dental Group, and Andalusia Tire Company.

The winners of this contest, landing closest to the pin and receiving cash prizes, were Riley Hill Taylor from Team Taylor Linen Services, Adam Copeland from Team CDG Engineers, Jace Calhoun from Team Interior Elements, and Dr. Tim Day of Andalusia General Surgeons.

Notably, the LBW Golf Team, in its first cohort, made a significant contribution to the tournament’s success. They offered a “Swing for the Saint’s” promotion, teeing off on behalf of participants in exchange for a donation to the team fund.

This year’s Camellia City Classic saw the participation of 28 teams and garnered the support of 68 sponsors.

The funds raised through this tournament play a crucial role in the continued success of LBW Community College’s mission to enrich the lives of the citizens and students of our communities.

On behalf of LBW Community College President Dr. Brock Kelley, the faculty and staff, and the LBW Foundation Board, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and our deepest gratitude to all participants and supporters who made this tournament a resounding success.

For more information about LBW Community College and its initiatives, please visit lbwcc.edu.